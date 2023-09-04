All NewsFeaturedLucerne Valley

Deputies searching for suspect who burglarized Dollar General in Lucerne Valley

Dollar General burglary

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who broke into Dollar General in Lucerne Valley.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to an audible alarm at the business located at 32510 State Highway 18.

“When deputies arrived, they found the front window of the store broken, but the suspect was no longer inside,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Video footage shows the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet and long-sleeved jacket. The suspect stole approximately $2,000 in energy drinks and cigarettes.

Investigators are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspect responsible for burglarizing Dollar General in Lucerne Valley.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact A. Sulikhanyan, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com. 

