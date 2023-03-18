All News
Deputies searching for missing Apple Valley woman request the public’s help
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you seen 56-year-old missing woman Maria Elena Hernandez, a resident of Apple Valley?
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 21000 block of Goshute Avenue to investigate a missing person.
During the investigation, deputies learned Maria Hernandez left her residence on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, between 5:00 a.m and 7:00 a.m, on foot. Maria has not been seen or heard from since.
Maria was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and is described as being, 5’01, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia of the Apple Valley Station (760) 240-7400.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
