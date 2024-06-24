 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Deputies Screen Over 1,500 Vehicles During DUI Checkpoint in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 12:47 pmLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 12:47 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, June 21, 2024, the Victorville Police Department conducted a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint.

The checkpoint was on Seventh Street and Desert Knoll Drive, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The checkpoint yielded the following results:

• 1,508 vehicles screened
• 9 Field Sobriety Tests (FST’s) conducted
• 3 arrests for DUI’s
• 13 citations issued for Suspended/ Driving without a license 

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. 

The Victorville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. 

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 12:47 pmLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 12:47 pm

More Local News

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

June 24, 2024
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

June 24, 2024
salvation army in

Firefighters Save Salvation Army Thrift Store in Hesperia from Blaze

June 23, 2024

Gofundme Launched For Apple Valley Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 247

June 23, 2024
Back to top button