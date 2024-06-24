Deputies Screen Over 1,500 Vehicles During DUI Checkpoint in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, June 21, 2024, the Victorville Police Department conducted a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint.

The checkpoint was on Seventh Street and Desert Knoll Drive, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The checkpoint yielded the following results:

• 1,508 vehicles screened

• 9 Field Sobriety Tests (FST’s) conducted

• 3 arrests for DUI’s

• 13 citations issued for Suspended/ Driving without a license

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Victorville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.





