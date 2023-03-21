All News
Deputies respond to a stolen vehicle report in Lucerne Valley and find the suspect driving away
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Lucerne Valley resident was arrested after he was caught driving in a stolen car.
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8:09 am, deputies responded to take the report at a residence in the 9700 block of Pendleton Drive in Lucerne Valley. According to the victim, the vehicle was a green Ford Escort with damage to the back bumper.
“While on the way to the victim’s residence, Deputies J. Lee, and N. Appello saw the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Best, refused to cooperate and became combative with deputies.
Joshua Best was arrested for grand theft auto and resisting an executive officer. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
