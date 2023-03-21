Deputies respond to a stolen vehicle report in Lucerne Valley and find the suspect driving away

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Lucerne Valley resident was arrested after he was caught driving in a stolen car.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8:09 am, deputies responded to take the report at a residence in the 9700 block of Pendleton Drive in Lucerne Valley. According to the victim, the vehicle was a green Ford Escort with damage to the back bumper.

“While on the way to the victim’s residence, Deputies J. Lee, and N. Appello saw the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Best, refused to cooperate and became combative with deputies.

Joshua Best was arrested for grand theft auto and resisting an executive officer. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.