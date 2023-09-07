Deputies respond to a disturbance call in Lucerne Valley and locate multiple stolen vehicles

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies located multiple stolen vehicles at a property in Lucerne Valley after responding to a disturbance call at the location.

It happened on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 4:23 p.m., in the 8600 block of Albin Way in Lucerne Valley.

When deputies arrived and conducted a records check of a Ford F350 on the property that was confirmed to be stolen.

Deputy J. Delano authored a search warrant for the property.

“With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT), deputies served the search warrant and located two additional stolen vehicles. Six firearms and ammunition were also located,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Richard Fuerte and David Ringena were arrested without incident. They were booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

