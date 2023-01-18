Deputies rescue elderly residents from burning apartments in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two elderly residents were rescued by deputies from a burning apartment complex Monday afternoon in Adelanto.

It happened on January 16, 2023, at 4:39 pm, in the 18500 block of Larkspur Road in Adelanto.

Deputies arrived prior to San Bernardino County Fire personnel and found one apartment fully engulfed in flames, and surrounding apartments beginning to catch fire.

(image google maps)

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies forced entry to several of the units to assist elderly tenants to evacuate.

“Deputies J. Delano and L. Torres entered one apartment and carried a woman out of the building who was unable to walk on her own. Deputies continued to monitor and assist the victims until medical personnel arrived,” stated the news release.

The swift actions by deputies ensured all occupants made it out safely. American Red Cross was requested and will assist with temporary shelter for all who were displaced by the fire.

San Bernardino County Fire Department will conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.