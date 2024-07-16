Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department were involved in a felony traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

On July 15, 2024, a reported stolen semi-truck was spotted this morning at Nisqualli and Hesperia Roads.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a deputy followed the truck and a felony traffic stop was conducted on the southbound 15, south of Main Street.

“The trailer was recovered, and the driver was detained. The trailer was reported stolen in Los Angeles,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and there is no information regarding the driver or if he will face any charges at this time.





