 
15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 15, 2024 | 7:00 pmLast Updated: July 15, 2024 | 7:03 pm
Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department were involved in a felony traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

On July 15, 2024, a reported stolen semi-truck was spotted this morning at Nisqualli and Hesperia Roads.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a deputy followed the truck and a felony traffic stop was conducted on the southbound 15, south of Main Street.

Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

“The trailer was recovered, and the driver was detained. The trailer was reported stolen in Los Angeles,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and there is no information regarding the driver or if he will face any charges at this time.

Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 15, 2024 | 7:00 pmLast Updated: July 15, 2024 | 7:03 pm

More Local News

Gofundme Launched for Apple Valley Man Killed in Off-Road Accident at Reeves Dry Lake

July 15, 2024

Man Shot at Adelanto Party Airlifted to Trauma Center; Two Arrested Following Pursuit

July 15, 2024

Two Suspects Arrested in Victorville in Connection to a Home Invasion in Redlands

July 15, 2024
Several People Injured on NB 15 Freeway Rollover Crash Saturday Night in Hesperia

Minor Injuries After Rollover Crash on NB 15 Freeway Saturday Night in Hesperia

July 14, 2024
Back to top button