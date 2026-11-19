Deputies Recover Nearly $200,000 In Merchandise After Reported Daggett Train Theft And 15 Freeway Pursuit

DAGGETT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies recovered nearly $200,000 worth of merchandise Monday morning after a reported train theft in Daggett led to a pursuit on the 15 Freeway.

Deputies Garcia-Lopez and Rivera responded at about 8:03 a.m. on November 16, 2026, after people were seen removing items from a stopped train boxcar near National Trails Highway and Hidden Springs Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

While en route, deputies learned the people involved had left in a Jeep and two white vans. Deputy Garcia-Lopez spotted a white van near Nebo Road and Interstate 40 and attempted to pull it over near the Barstow Road offramp on southbound Interstate 15.

The driver failed to yield and continued south to the Highway 58 junction, where the van stopped. The driver got out, ran across the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 and continued east into the desert. The deputy lost sight of the driver, who was not located.

Deputies found bolt cutters and numerous boxes inside the van. The boxes contained Bosch laser measures, line lasers and wall scanners, along with Under Armour clothing. The Sheriff’s Department valued the merchandise at nearly $200,000 and identified BNSF Railway as the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or through the online reporting portal.

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