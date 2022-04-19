Deputies recover a stolen U-Haul and arrest 2 suspects in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Adelanto recovered a stolen U-Haul and arrested documented gang members, officials said.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10:56 a.m., Deputies D. Peterson and K. Schuler stopped a U-Haul truck for California Vehicle Code violations, near Wakefield Street and Binford Avenue in Adelanto.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Albert Cleveland, was driving without a license. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of the city of Victorville on April 12, 2022.

Cleveland and a passenger in the vehicle identified as 45-year-old Mario Cleveland, were arrested without incident. Officials said both suspects are documented gang members and are being held at High Desert Detention Center without bail.

Two years ago, on February 2020, VVNG reported on the arrest of 2 adelanto men for burglary and other charges. Then 18-year-old Albert Cleveland was one of those men arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Peterson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.