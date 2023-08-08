Deputies locate forklift stolen from Hesperia on the back of a flatbed tow truck on the 15 Freeway

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop on the freeway resulted in the arrest of two Los Angeles men and the recovery of two stolen forklifts from Hesperia.

On August 6, 2023, at about 8:24 a.m., multiple subjects entered Primo Auto Salvage located at 16868 Mesa Street, and stole two forklifts as well as multiple tools.

Sheriff’s officials said one of the forklifts valued at $25,000, was owned by Apex Rentals and leased to Primo Auto Salvage. The other forklift was valued at $35,000 and the tools were owned by Primo Auto Salvage.

According to sheriff’s officials, on August 7, 2023, detectives from Hesperia Police Department located a forklift on the back of a flatbed tow truck traveling on the southbound I-15.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 37-year-old Jose Jesus Alambula and the front passenger as 33-year-old Alejandro Maciel.

“Detectives located the second forklift in Victorville and both Alambula and Maciel were taken into custody,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Alambula and Maciel were booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC 182(A)(1)- Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PC 496D(A)- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and PC 10851(A)- Vehicle Theft. Maciel was also booked on an outstanding felony warrant out of Orange County.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Hesperia Police Department)

