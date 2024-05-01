Deputies Locate and Capture Burglary Suspects After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two individuals were arrested following a response to a suspected burglary thanks to an alert neighbor and quick-acting deputies, officials said.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department on April 29, 2024, at about 2:00 am, a call was made to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch reporting suspicious activities at a residence presumed empty due to the homeowners’ absence. Neighbors had noticed unfamiliar individuals loading items into a truck.

Upon arrival at the scene on the 14700 block of Pamlico Road, law enforcement officials encountered Erica Christine Bello, 34, from Phelan, and Skyler Aaron Rutherford, 29, from Pinon Hills.

Attempts to engage Bello and Rutherford were initially thwarted as they fled in their pickup. However, their escape was short-lived, ending at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Ottawa Road where both were detained without further complications.

Following their arrest, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office, on May 1, 2024, pressed felony charges against both individuals for burglary and for evading arrest with willful disregard. Currently, Bello and Rutherford are held at High Desert Detention Center, with bail set at $100,000 each.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Padilla with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





