Deputies Locate and Capture Burglary Suspects After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a burglary at a residence in the 20000 block of Ottawa Road in the town of Apple Valley on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 4:36 p.m.

The caller reported their home had been broken into and the suspects were leaving the area in a green Ram pickup. The caller also stated the suspects almost hit the property owner as they were fleeing the scene.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the area and located the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Eddie Perez Madrigal, a 42-year-old male of Apple Valley and, Tyler Andrew Segura, a 28-year-old male of Barstow, saw deputies and jumped out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

Deputies pursued the suspects on foot and located them within minutes, taking them into custody without incident. Madrigal was booked into High Desert Detention Center and Segura was booked into West Valley Detention Center.

Both suspects were found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), which was revoked, resulting in both being held without bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Sanders with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





