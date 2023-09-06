Deputies Investigating Social Media Threat to Students and Staff at Adelanto High School

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On September 5, 2023, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Victor Valley Station received information regarding threats made towards students and staff at Adelanto High School, on social media.

The message threatened to assault students and staff with a firearm at school.

Deputies have been investigating the threat throughout the night. Additional deputies are on campus working with school security and school officials.

The investigation has not revealed any credible information leading to an arrest. Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, no additional information is available at the time of this release.

We commend the students and parents who came forward to report these threats to law enforcement promptly. Deputies take every threat seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Vogel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

