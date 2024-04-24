 
All NewsFeaturedPhelan

Deputies Investigating Shooting on Beekley Road in Phelan

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 24, 2024 | 9:20 amLast Updated: April 24, 2024 | 9:20 am
Deputies Investigating Shooting on Beekley Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted murder that occurred earlier this week in Phelan.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 14800 block of Beekley Road in Phelan.

According to a written statement, “the victim of the shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was flown to a local hospital. The suspect fled the location prior to the deputies arriving.”

The victim’s gender, age, or condition was not released and information on a possible suspect was not available at the time of this release. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Bechtol, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Deputies Investigating Shooting in Phelan

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 24, 2024 | 9:20 amLast Updated: April 24, 2024 | 9:20 am

More Local News

Oak Hills High School is still on Lockdown, Code Red, teachers have barricaded the doors.

Loaded Firearm Found; Lockdown at Oak Hills High School Lifted After Arrest

April 23, 2024

Motorcyclist injured in Sunday evening crash on southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia

April 23, 2024
A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash Monday afternoon in the City of Hesperia.

Woman airlifted after crash on Bear Valley Road near Second Avenue in Hesperia

April 23, 2024

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Victorville After Stealing a Bicycle

April 22, 2024
Back to top button