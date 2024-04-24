Deputies Investigating Shooting on Beekley Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted murder that occurred earlier this week in Phelan.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 14800 block of Beekley Road in Phelan.

According to a written statement, “the victim of the shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was flown to a local hospital. The suspect fled the location prior to the deputies arriving.”

The victim’s gender, age, or condition was not released and information on a possible suspect was not available at the time of this release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Bechtol, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)