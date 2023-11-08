Deputies in Victorville used a PIT maneuver to arrest a 47-year-old DUI driver from Riverside

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Victorville used a pursuit intervention technique known as the (PIT) maneuver to stop a 47-year-old Riverside man who was driving under the influence.

On November 1, 2023, at around 12:40 AM, a Toyota sedan was spotted by law enforcement driving recklessly on Mariposa Road, heading north. Deputies attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit of roughly five miles.

During the pursuit, the driver committed multiple traffic violations, prompting the deputies to use a PIT to safely stop the vehicle.

The driver identified as David Archuletta, was arrested for driving under the influence and failing to yield. Following his arrest, Archuletta was taken to the High Desert Detention Center and booked for his offenses.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

