Deputies in Victorville helped deliver a baby who couldn’t wait until mom got to the hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Victorville acted quickly and helped deliver a healthy baby boy who decided he couldn’t wait until his mom got to the hospital, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 5:35 a.m. in the 14300 block of Mc Art Road.

Deputy J. Tomasello from the Victorville Station arrived at the location and found the mother in active labor. The mother advised she needed to push and the baby was coming.

“Deputy Tomasello immediately gloved up and delivered the baby, as Deputy Robinson and Deputy Vasquez held the mother’s hand while she pushed. Baby Bryson was born minutes later, and the mom delivered a healthy baby boy,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The mother and Baby Bryson were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Deputy Tomasello had the opportunity to visit the mother and Bryson, and both are doing well. Congratulations to the mother and baby Bryson! Great work deputies!

(Deputy J. Tomasello arrived on scene to a mother in active labor. — Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)





