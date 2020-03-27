All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Deputies from around the Victor Valley participate in “See 10, Do 10” push-up challenge

Hugo Valdez avatar Hugo Valdez March 27, 2020
#see10do10challenge
(Photo Victorville Police Department)

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from around the Victor Valley are participating in the “See 10, Do 10” push-up challenge.

A new viral trend dubbed the #see10do10challenge aims to help people stay fit while social distancing.

The challenge is as simple as it sounds: Do 10 pushups, then tag as many friends as you’d like and challenge them to do the same.

Apple Valley Police was the first department to upload their video to Twitter Thursday and called out the Victorville and Hesperia stations.

Within a couple of hours, the Hesperia Police responded to the shout-out and challenged the Barstow and Victor Valley Sheriff’s Stations.

Victorville Police accepted the challenge and shared their video on Friday morning via Facebook. The video ended by calling the Victorville City Fire Department to keep it moving.

#see10do10challenge
(Apple Valley Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Read Article
Back to top button
Close