Deputies from around the Victor Valley participate in “See 10, Do 10” push-up challenge

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from around the Victor Valley are participating in the “See 10, Do 10” push-up challenge.

A new viral trend dubbed the #see10do10challenge aims to help people stay fit while social distancing.

The challenge is as simple as it sounds: Do 10 pushups, then tag as many friends as you’d like and challenge them to do the same.

Apple Valley Police was the first department to upload their video to Twitter Thursday and called out the Victorville and Hesperia stations.

Within a couple of hours, the Hesperia Police responded to the shout-out and challenged the Barstow and Victor Valley Sheriff’s Stations.

Victorville Police accepted the challenge and shared their video on Friday morning via Facebook. The video ended by calling the Victorville City Fire Department to keep it moving.

(Apple Valley Police Department)

See 10 do 10 push-up challenge. We are calling out the Victorville and Hesperia Stations!#See10Do10Challenge #HesperiaPD #VictorvillePD pic.twitter.com/gnFJ2dph2C — Apple Valley Police (@AppleVllyPolice) March 26, 2020

Thanks for the shout-out, Apple Valley Police Department! Your move, Barstow and Victor Valley! #See10Do10Challenge pic.twitter.com/vmkwrYEjqZ — Hesperia Police (@HesperiaPolice) March 26, 2020

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.