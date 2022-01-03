Deputies fired upon near Illegal marijuana cultivation site in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a vehicle check were fired upon near an illegal marijuana cultivation operation in El Mirage, officials said.

It happened on December 30, 2021, at about 5:02 pm, when deputies from the Sheriff’s Victor Valley Station conducted the check near the intersection of Parkdale Road and Sheep Creek Road.

“While conducting the vehicle check, deputies heard gunfire nearby and responded to the area to investigate,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

(image: google maps)

According to the release, the deputies were fired upon near an illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation operation in the 17700 block of Tanner Road. Deputies returned fire and were not injured during the incident.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are investigating the incident. Officials said the suspect or suspects have not been located.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

