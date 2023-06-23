Deputies Find Report of Possible Attempted Child Abduction in Apple Valley to be False

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a report of possible attempted child abuse abduction in Apple Valley was determined to be false.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a possible attempted child abduction on Navajo Road near Ottawa Road.

Deputies responded to a residence near the location, where they contacted a 7-year-old child and parents. Deputy David Padilla and Deputy Jared Rodgers spoke with the family and were told of an incident that occurred on Navajo Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the juvenile reported they were walking the family dog on Navajo Road when a white van pulled to the side of the road near them. The driver made no contact with the juvenile and another driver stopped and told the child not to get near the van.”

As deputies were leaving the residence of the family the vehicle drove by. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle to further investigate the incident. Deputies contacted the driver of the van, spoke with him about the incident and found him to be driving on a suspended driver’s license.

There was no evidence to support the allegations of attempted child abduction. The driver was, however, cited for driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Padilla at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

