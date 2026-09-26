Deputies Find Nine Firearms, Stolen Gun And Ammunition In Apple Valley; Felon Arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 56-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after deputies investigating firearms found inside a detached garage recovered nine guns, including one reported stolen, along with a large quantity of ammunition.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Romulo Benitez, a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, was arrested Sept. 24 at the Barstow Superior Court, authorities said.

The investigation began at about 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, when deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a safekeeping call in the 13700 block of Natoma Road in the unincorporated area of Apple Valley.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies contacted the reporting party, who had found multiple firearms inside a detached garage. Authorities said the firearms were allegedly associated with Benitez.

During the investigation, deputies located nine firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, as well as a large quantity of ammunition. Benitez was not located at the time, according to the written statement.

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Deputies located Benitez at the Barstow Superior Court at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. He was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center, where he was booked on weapons-related charges and possession of stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Department listed the alleged offenses as felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of stolen property.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip or text the word “REPORT” to 844-909-3006. The Sheriff’s Department also provided an online reporting portal: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

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