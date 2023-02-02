Deputies find burglary suspect inside Seoul Garden Korean BBQ in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after police responded to a commercial burglary at Seoul Garden Korean BBQ and found him inside.

It happened on Monday, January 30, 2023, at about just after 1:00 am, in the 15400 block of Anacapa Road.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to an audible alarm at the business and upon arrival, they observed a broken glass door and window.

Sheriff’s officials said that deputies saw the suspect later identified as Desmen Bentley inside and gave him commands to exit.

Officials said the suspect did not comply, crawled further into the business, and exited out a broken window. A foot pursuit ensued in the parking lot before he got on the ground and was detained.

The business sustained damages to the windows, but nothing appeared to be taken.

Desmen, who is currently on parole, was arrested for burglary and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. His next court hearing is scheduled for 2/6 at 8:30 am.

In April 2017, VVNG published an article about a then-21-year-old Desmen Bentley following his arrest for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man on Seventh Street in Victorville. He faced three separate charges and was held on a $1 Million dollar bail.

According to public court documents filed on June 14, 2017, the attempted murder and great bodily injury charges were dismissed and a plea deal was accepted. Bentley was sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon and the court imposed the upper term of 8 years with 108 days of credit.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

