Deputies conducting missing person investigation find a man dead inside a water tank

CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a missing persons investigation located a deceased man inside a water tank.

It happened on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:44 pm, in the 6600 block of State Highway 138.

Sheriff’s officials said Deputies G. Solorio and J. Rowley from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station discovered the body while conducting the investigation.

“Deputies saw a ladder leaning against the water tank and found the man floating inside the tank,” stated a sheriff’s press release.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division responded, and with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, they retrieved the deceased man from the water tank.

Officials said no signs of foul play were evident at the scene and it’s currently unknown if the deceased male is related to the missing person investigation.

Identification of the deceased male is pending through the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division. Additional information will be released when available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy G. Solorio, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.