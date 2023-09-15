All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Deputies close D Street after pedestrian is fatally struck in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of D Street in Old Town Victorville was closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

Victorville Police Department responded to a report of the crash just after 9 p.m. on September 14, 2023 on D Street, between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Upon arrival, emergency workers located a male pedestrian deceased in the westbound lanes of D street, and a white Honda on the right shoulder about 50 feet ahead.

The male driver cooperated with officials, and was able to drive away from the scene at about 10:30 p.m. following the investigation.

Caltrans responded to the scene to establish a hard road closure while authorities notified the San Bernardino County Coroner to respond to the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

