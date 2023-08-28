Deputies asking for public’s help in locating a water truck stolen from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in the Town of Apple Valley are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen water truck.

Sheriff’s officials said the truck was stolen sometime between Thursday, August 24, 2023, and August 25th, from a construction site at the southwest corner of Bear Valley Road and Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.

The truck is a white 2006 Ford F-650, converted to a water truck. There are 5-inch black numbers of “54712” placed around the truck. No license plates were affixed to the truck.

Officials said that no suspect or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts is asked to contact Apple Valley Police (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

