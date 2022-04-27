Deputies arrest suspect in Apple Valley after victim finds stolen motorcycle parts on OfferUp￼

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The victim of a motorcycle theft found his parts listed on OfferUp and contacted police who arrested the 38-year-old suspect at a residence in Apple Valley.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Deputy Ramires, with the Apple Valley Police Department, responded to the 21000 block of Bear Valley Road for a report of a subject trying to sell stolen motorcycle parts on OfferUp.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim recognized parts of his motorcycle and scheduled a meeting at the location.

When deputies arrived, they detained the seller, later identified as convicted felon Jeffery Matthew Dines, and confirmed the stolen parts belonged to the victim.

“A search warrant of Dines’ residence was conducted and a stolen motorcycle, loaded-stolen firearm, body armor, suspected methamphetamine, and methamphetamine pipes were located,” stated the news release.

Dines was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in a Possession of Body Armor, Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person.

He posted a $100,000 bail and was released from custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires or Deputy Guzman at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)