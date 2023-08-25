Deputies arrest burglary suspect found inside a house in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old man on felony probation was arrested for burglary after he was apprehended by deputies inside a home in Phelan.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 7600 block of Phelan Road.

According to the victim who was not home, she was told by neighbors that someone was possibly inside her residence.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect identified as Justin Moore, a resident of Phelan, inside the bedroom of the residence.

“The garage side door and the front door had been forced open and damaged to gain entry. Moore was also in possession of methamphetamine,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Justin Moore, who is on felony probation, was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center for burglary, vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, and outstanding warrants. He is currently being held in lieu of $110,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Elkabany, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

