Deputies arrest 26-year-old woman driving a stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Apple Valley after deputies caught her driving a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 9:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an unknown disturbance in the 14000 block of Osage Road.

Deputy Alex Montanez responded and contacted three subjects standing outside of a vehicle. The deputy learned the car had been reported stolen several weeks earlier.

The victim of the vehicle theft, and a witness, saw the female suspect, later identified as Desteney McAllister, driving the vehicle.

The victim, a 64-year-old Apple Valley man, and the witness contacted McAllister and were arguing about the vehicle when the deputy arrived, officials said.

The vehicle was returned to the victim and McAllister was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. She was booked at the High Desert Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Montanez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

