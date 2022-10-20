Deputies apprehend suspect in stolen truck with assistance of CHP helicopter crew ￼

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week a suspect in a stolen pickup truck was arrested by deputies with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division.

It happened on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., when deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received information that a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was headed northbound on the 15 Freeway.

The vehicle was described as a Ford F350 crew cab work truck, with a ladder rack, and a red and blue St. Francis Electric sign on the side.

Sheriff’s officials said CHP’s helicopter crew was able to locate the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Pomona resident Jesus Granados, on Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

Deputy A. Hahalkin conducted a traffic stop on the truck in the area of San Bernardino Ave. and Transportation Way in Fontana and arrested the suspect without incident.

Sheriff’s officials said, 5 reels of wire, a battery back-up system, and a traffic signal controller, estimated at $10,000.00 were missing from the bed of the truck.

Jesus Granados was booked at West Valley Detention Center for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and grand theft. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Hahalkin, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

