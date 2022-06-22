Department of Justice investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of an unarmed suspect early Tuesday morning in Adelanto.

On June 21, 2022, at 2:41 a.m., a deputy from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop on a 1995 Ford Explorer, near US Highway 395 and Cactus Road, which led to a foot pursuit, officials said.

According to a news release, “A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was pronounced deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was unarmed.”

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred today in Adelanto in San Bernardino County.

“The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual and reportedly occurred following a vehicle stop involving the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at around 3:00 a.m., stated the Department of Justice in a news release.

Following notification by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the incident.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

The identity of the Adult Male suspect is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

More information on the California Department of Justice’s roles and responsibilities under AB 1506 is available here: https://oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(The traffic stop occurred on US-395 and the suspect foot-bailed and was deceased in a dirt field near Cactus and Caliente Road — image google maps)

Related Article: US Highway 395 in Adelanto closed due to homicide investigation

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.