Dempsey Construction completes build out of LaVerne Elementary in Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA — Dempsey Construction has completed the ground-up construction of the LaVerne Elementary Preparatory Academy (LEPA), a new K-8 charter school located in Hesperia, Calif.
The five-building LEPA school campus consists of 50,000 square feet of educational buildings situated on six acres. According to Dempsey Construction Project Manager Bryce Raleigh, the project features a large concrete tilt-up building utilized for administrative offices, educational classrooms and multi-purpose space, as well as four modular campus buildings. In addition, all associated site work, utilities and tenant improvements were a part of the project scope.
Raleigh said that Dempsey was engaged by the client in the very early stages of project design to assist with the full scope of pre-construction services including, but not limited to conceptual and detailed estimating, scheduling, value management, cost analysis, constructability review, and design coordination.
Throughout design, Dempsey’s team worked collaboratively with the owner, design architect and all consultants. “This collaborative pre-construction process laid the foundation for project success and resulted in the client receiving an educational facility that met all of their design intentions, was on-budget / on-schedule, and of the highest quality,” Raleigh said.
The mission of LEPA is to “provide an innovative, classical educational program that will enable all scholars to learn skills, acquire knowledge, apply wisdom and develop character within a rich, diverse and nurturing learning environment.” Dempsey Construction was fortunate to have been an integral part in delivering the facility in which to make this mission statement a reality.
