Delivery driver shot in Hesperia on Memorial Day
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a delivery driver was shot outside of a Starbucks in Hesperia on Memorial Day Monday.
Just before 5:30 am, on May 31st deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 11400 block of Fashion Ct. and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder area.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the victim is a delivery driver, for an unknown company, and was shot at, or near the business.
The victim was transported to the hospital and was last listed as being in stable condition.
Bachman said she had no additional details about the shooting and there is no suspect information available.
This is a developing story and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
