Delivery driver airlifted after crashing into home in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A delivery driver was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing into a home in Victorville.
It happened at about 1:41 pm, on Tuesday, April 3, 2024, at Seventh Avenue and Tokay Street, near Bear Valley Road.
For reasons still unknown, a male driving a gray 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter side-swiped a small SUV, drove across traffic lanes and over the sidewalk before crashing into the corner of a nearby home.
The cargo van stopped after crashing into a safety bollard near the end of the property.
A witness said the driver was not coherent and the van was still in drive gear but unable to move due to the metal pole.
Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the critically injured male to a trauma center. The female driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Victorville Building & Safety was requested to respond to evaluate the structure.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
