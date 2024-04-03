Delivery driver airlifted after crashing into home in Victorville

 
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 3, 2024 | 10:33 amLast Updated: April 3, 2024 | 10:33 am
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A delivery driver was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing into a home in Victorville.

It happened at about 1:41 pm, on Tuesday, April 3, 2024, at Seventh Avenue and Tokay Street, near Bear Valley Road.

For reasons still unknown, a male driving a gray 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter side-swiped a small SUV, drove across traffic lanes and over the sidewalk before crashing into the corner of a nearby home.

The cargo van stopped after crashing into a safety bollard near the end of the property.

A witness said the driver was not coherent and the van was still in drive gear but unable to move due to the metal pole.

Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the critically injured male to a trauma center. The female driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Victorville Building & Safety was requested to respond to evaluate the structure.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.


