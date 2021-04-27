All News
Del Taco on Bear Valley Rd robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The search continues for an armed suspect who robbed a Del Taco Saturday night in Victorville.
It happened at about 10:19 pm, on April 24, 2021, in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said an unknown suspect entered the Del Taco with a handgun and demanded money from the employees. After receiving the money the suspect fled the location on foot towards Highway 395.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s, approximately 5’11”, 130 lbs. Last seen wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, and dark-colored jeans.
Officials said no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
