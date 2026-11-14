Del Amo Motorsports Victorville Grand Opening Set For Today

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Del Amo Motorsports Victorville will celebrate its official grand opening today, Saturday, November 14, with a motorcycle stunt show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways.

The celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the dealership, located at 14444 Atstar Drive in Victorville, according to a written announcement and event flyer from Del Amo Motorsports.

The event will feature the Globe of Death motorcycle stunt show, a live DJ, and food and drink vendors. Visitors can also check out motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs and dirt bikes at the dealership.

Raffles and giveaways are planned throughout the day. The dealership was already open to customers ahead of today’s official celebration.

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