Death Investigation at USP Victorville After Inmate Found Unresponsive

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 26, 2024 | 8:31 pmLast Updated: March 26, 2024 | 8:32 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials conducted a death investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive at a prison in Victorville.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Camara Jones was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP).

Prison officials said responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued.

Mr. Jones was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Jones was a 32-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Columbia, Superior Court to a 60-month sentence for a Supervised Release Violation. He had been in custody at USP Victorville since September 15, 2023.


