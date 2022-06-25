All News
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes Phelan Road on Friday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist prompted a full closure of Phelan Road on Friday.
It happened at 6:08 pm, on June 24, 2022, along Phelan Road, east of Baldy Mesa Road, and involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a brown 2014 Kia Optima.
According to witnesses, a man and woman were out riding on two separate motorcycles when the accident happened. Bystanders were performing chest compressions on the male rider and the wife was screaming ‘let me have my husband’.
Firefighters arrived and pronounced the rider deceased at the scene. The identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities placed a closure on both directions of Phelan Road between Baldy Mesa and Barada Road for several hours. The California Highway Patrol is in handling the investigation into the crash.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
