Deadly 3-car crash shuts down Mariposa Road in Hesperia Wednesday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A stretch of Mariposa Road in Hesperia is closed for an investigation after one person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:44 p.m., December 7, 2022, 911 operators received a call referencing a 3-vehicle traffic collision on Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Road involving a white box truck, a maroon Ford pickup truck, and a KIA sedan.
San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel arrived onscene and found the Ford pickup with major damage and part of it impaled into the white box truck, and a white KIA sedan further off into the distance.
Firefighters extricated the male driver, but despite life-saving measures, the driver of the Ford pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene, San Bernardino County Fire Spokesman Jeremy Kern told VVNG.
A female passenger inside the Ford truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the white box truck was not injured, Kern confirmed.
Mariposa Road was shut down between Avenal Street and Turko Avenue for the investigation.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department are investigating the crash.
