Deadline To File For Unclaimed Property Tax Refund in San Bernardino County Is February 28

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason announced that the last day to file a claim for Unclaimed Property Tax Refunds in San Bernardino County is Tuesday, February 28, 2023, for refunds that were issued prior to July 1, 2018.

These refunds are due to a reduction in assessed value after property taxes have been paid.

Taxpayers were previously mailed refund claim forms that were never returned to our office for processing or were mailed warrants that stale dated.

“We work diligently to get taxpayers their money,” stated Mason. “We have expanded outreach efforts to help spread awareness of these unclaimed property tax refunds and have redoubled those efforts this year. This money belongs to taxpayers, and we have spent the last four years trying to find them and reunite them with it. Unfortunately, a very small percentage is not locatable, and these are the ones we present to the Board pursuant to law.”

Some of the efforts made by staff as directed by ATC Mason include increased mailings to the last known address; validating returned and forwarding addresses; cross-referencing multiple parcel ownership by validating payments on several parcels; searching California Secretary of State website for refunds for corporations or LLCs; consistent follow-up calls made to all affected taxpayers; canceling stale-dated warrants so refunds would reappear on unclaimed refunds list to be worked; assisting asset recovery agents with research; and making unclaimed refunds public on ATC’s website and searchable by parcel number and address. This news release and accompanying social media announcements represent a final last effort to increase taxpayer awareness and encourage them to apply for refunds.

State law allows for property tax refunds that remain unclaimed after four years to be transferred to the County’s general fund pursuant to order by the Board of Supervisors. The unclaimed refunds that have exceeded the four-year time limit will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on February 28, 2023, to obtain such approval.

Taxpayers have the ability to search for property tax refunds by the parcel number or property address and request a claim form at www.SBCounty.gov/ATC/Pirfnet or are encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office today for immediate assistance at 909-382-3090.

(source: SBCounty)