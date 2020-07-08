Dangerous heat returns with triple-digit temperatures expected in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A significant warming trend will bring dangerous triple-digit heat to the Victor Valley beginning on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), weekend temperatures are expected to be well above normal. “Hot weather will occur for inland valleys and deserts. The heat should subside slightly west of the mountains next week, but not much for the deserts,” stated the agency.

Temperatures for the City of Victorville are forecasted to reach 101 on Friday and 103 on Sunday. Palm Springs will see temperatures reach 115 degrees.

An ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ was issued by the Weather Channel from Saturday 10 AM until Monday at 8 PM.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

