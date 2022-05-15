All News
Danbury Avenue in Hesperia closed after pickup truck slams into utility pole
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Danbury Avenue in Hesperia was closed on Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole.
At about 1:17 pm, on May 14, 2022, the driver of a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado lost control and slammed into a utility pole in the 17100 block of Danbury Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Hurta told VVNG that preliminary investigation revealed Stephen Bulgarelli, 45-years-old of Hesperia, was driving intoxicated and hit an Edison pole.
The spokeswoman said Bulgarelli was arrested after refusing medical aid.
Approximately two dozen Southern California Edison customers were affected.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Las Vegas woman and 2-year-old found dead on Zzyzx Road after murder-suicide
-
All News5 days ago
Man killed in Mother’s Day crash on the SB I-15 freeway in Apple Valley identified
-
All News3 days ago
Woman arrested after stealing another’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville parents arrested for abusing a 7-year-old boy released from custody
-
All News6 days ago
Police arrest unregistered sex offender near an elementary school in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man buying used vehicle on OfferUp robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Coroner looking for family of a 31-year-old homeless man found dead in Barstow
-
All News4 days ago
Man arrested after exposing himself at St. Mary’s hospital in Apple Valley