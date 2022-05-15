Danbury Avenue in Hesperia closed after pickup truck slams into utility pole

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Danbury Avenue in Hesperia was closed on Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole.

At about 1:17 pm, on May 14, 2022, the driver of a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado lost control and slammed into a utility pole in the 17100 block of Danbury Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Hurta told VVNG that preliminary investigation revealed Stephen Bulgarelli, 45-years-old of Hesperia, was driving intoxicated and hit an Edison pole.

The spokeswoman said Bulgarelli was arrested after refusing medical aid.

Approximately two dozen Southern California Edison customers were affected.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

