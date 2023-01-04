Dana Point man killed in off-road crash at Dumont Dunes

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road crash that happened at Dumont Dunes and claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Dana Point.

On December 30, 2022, at about 1:50 pm, CHP officers from the Barstow Area were dispatched to a crash within the Off-Highway Vehicle riding area of Dumont Dunes in San Bernardino County.

The investigation revealed a 2020 Polaris RZR was traveling at an unknown rate of speed in an unknown direction when for reasons still under investigation, the Polaris traversed down a sand embankment and began an overturning sequence.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and immediately transported the 63-year-old driver to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump, NV. where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased male will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

CHP officials said that alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor in this collision.

The collision is under investigation anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at (760)255-5900.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.