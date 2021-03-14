All News
Damaging winds possible for the mountains and deserts on Monday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for the mountains and deserts with damaging winds possible on Monday.
The warning will go into effect at 8:00 AM Monday and continue thru 2:00 AM Tuesday. West to east winds in San Bernardino County will be between 25-45 mph with gusts of 70 mph. The agency confirmed these winds will be onshore and non-Santa Ana winds.
Additionally, light rain is expected on Monday and a few inches of snow is possible above 4500-5000 ft, with light amounts down to 4000 ft.
Travel along the I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust and sand in the deserts may greatly reduce visibility. Motorists are urged to use caution if they must drive.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
Amazon Last Mile Delivery Station moving to old Walmart building in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
7th Street in Victorville closed due to fatal hit-and-run crash
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville Council Member Blanca Gomez may be investigated for unemployment fraud
-
All News6 days ago
Suspect arrested after home invasion in Oak Hills
-
All News4 days ago
3 juveniles arrested for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Missing man last seen leaving a group home in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old woman found safe
-
All News1 day ago
San Bernardino County Moves into Less-Restrictive Red Tier on Sunday