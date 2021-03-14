Damaging winds possible for the mountains and deserts on Monday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for the mountains and deserts with damaging winds possible on Monday.

The warning will go into effect at 8:00 AM Monday and continue thru 2:00 AM Tuesday. West to east winds in San Bernardino County will be between 25-45 mph with gusts of 70 mph. The agency confirmed these winds will be onshore and non-Santa Ana winds.

Additionally, light rain is expected on Monday and a few inches of snow is possible above 4500-5000 ft, with light amounts down to 4000 ft.

Travel along the I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust and sand in the deserts may greatly reduce visibility. Motorists are urged to use caution if they must drive.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.