Damaged utility pole causes power outage in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A damaged utility pole at the corner of Air Express Way and George Blvd caused live wires to hang dangerously low to vehicles Thursday morning.

According to SouthernCalifornia Edison’s outage map, 87 customers are affected and the incident was reported at 8:13 am, on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

A parent with a student that attends Excelsior Charter School on Nevada Avenue told VVNG the staff had to cancel classes due to not having any power. Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to assist with traffic control in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the region until 4:00 pm today. The agency said southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts to 50 mph.

At this time it’s unknown if the pole was damaged by the winds or a vehicle. SCE said crews are analyzing the problem an estimated restoration time was not available. Additional information will be available as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.