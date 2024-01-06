Dairy Queen on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia is Now Open

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The wait is officially over and Victor Valley residents can now enjoy a variety of items, including plain vanilla soft-serve cones and Blizzard treats at the all-new Dairy Queen in Hesperia.

The DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant located at 15481 Bear Valley Road, near Cypress Avenue officially opened its door for business on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The store hours are 10:00 am – 9:00 pm, with the drive-thru closing at 10:00 pm.

According to the company’s website, some of the services offered at the location include outdoor seating, drive-thru, mobile ordering, and cakes.

One of their most popular offerings is the Brownie and Oreo® Cupfection, a delectable combination of soft-serve, Triple Chocolate Brownie, Oreo® cookie pieces, chocolatey sauce, and marshmallow topping.

On January 2nd, and even a few days after, the location had a soft opening that only lasted a few hours allowing some customers to purchase their favorite treats.

A future grand opening is planned at the new DQ location, however, the date is not yet known.

The Rosa Maria’s Mexican restaurant next door is still under construction and an opening date has not been announced.