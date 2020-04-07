Daggett Volunteer Fire Department Closes due to Coronavirus Infection

DAGGETT, Calif. — The Daggett Volunteer Fire Department has suspended operations after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The San Bernardino County’s Incident Management Team (IMT) said they were notified about the closure on April 6, 2020.

“On Sunday, April 5, one of its members tested positive for COVID-19 after coming down with symptoms a few days earlier. During an emergency meeting of the Community Services District, the CSD board determined that it would be in the community’s best interest for its fire department to stop responding to calls for service and look to surrounding fire agencies to support their district during the continued threat of the corona virus,” stated Steve Tracy, Public Information Officer.

Under the plan instituted by the IMT, Fire/Rescue and EMS services to the community of Daggett will now be provided by the Yermo/Calico Volunteer Fire Department along with the Marine Corps Logistics Base Fire Department.

Daggett is an unincorporated community located approximately ten miles east of Barstow.

Daggett Volunteer Fire Department has a total of ten personnel that staff an engine company, rescue, and water tender.

The department’s district covers approximately 25 square miles including the Barstow/ Daggett airport and a portion of Interstate 40.

They average 225 calls per year with 80% of their responses being medical aids.

San Bernardino County’s IMT was mobilized for this very reason: To ensure residents across the county have access to Fire/Rescue & EMS services regardless of jurisdiction.

“Incidents such as this may seem scary or can make residents feel uneasy, however there are multiple layers and contingency plans in place that will continue uninterrupted service to meet the needs of our residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Tracy.

Related Article: Additional firefighters in San Bernardino County test positive for COVID-19

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.