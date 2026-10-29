DA Finds Deputies Legally Justified In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Ryan Gainer In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office concluded that two sheriff’s deputies were legally justified in the March 2024 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer.

According to a written statement in a public release memorandum dated October 5, 2026, the review found Deputy Wyatt Eisenbrey acted in self-defense and Deputy Brandon Clancy acted in defense of Eisenbrey during the encounter at a home in the 13000 block of Iroquois Road.

Gainer, whose foster mother told investigators he had been diagnosed with autism, was shot after pursuing Eisenbrey with a gardening tool raised above his head, according to the memorandum.

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The findings were based on investigative reports, photographs, audio recordings and video recordings submitted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the residence on March 9, 2024, after two people inside called 911 to report a disturbance involving Gainer and family members.

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According to the memorandum, callers reported that Gainer had assaulted family members, broken the glass in the front door and threatened to harm himself with broken glass.

His foster mother later told investigators she wanted deputies to take Gainer into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

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The call was initially classified as a domestic disturbance at 4:48 p.m. It changed to a psychological evaluation response on the deputies’ mobile data computers at approximately 4:51 p.m. However, dispatch did not announce the change or information about Gainer’s mental health over the radio, the review found.

Eisenbrey told investigators he was unaware of potential mental health concerns and had not seen the computer updates. Clancy reported seeing the call change on his computer. Eisenbrey also told investigators that information provided before his arrival led him to believe Gainer’s father was beginning to calm him down.

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Eisenbrey arrived at approximately 4:54 p.m. Clancy arrived about 31 seconds later.

According to the report’s body camera summaries, Eisenbrey approached the open front door, where shattered glass covered the porch and entryway. A man inside invited him to enter.

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As Eisenbrey approached the doorway, Gainer appeared carrying a wooden-handled hula-hoe with a sharpened metal stirrup blade and a black frying pan.

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The memorandum states Gainer ran toward Eisenbrey with the gardening tool raised above his head. Eisenbrey backed away, drew his firearm and yelled, “Hey, get back, get back, you’re gonna get shot!”

Gainer continued advancing, and Eisenbrey turned and ran into the front yard, according to the review.

Prosecutors concluded that Gainer closed the distance and began bringing the tool down toward Eisenbrey, creating an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

Eisenbrey fired one round, and Clancy fired two rounds. The report’s body camera summaries place the encounter at approximately 13 seconds from Eisenbrey announcing his presence to Gainer falling to the ground.

The memorandum also includes accounts from family members who were inside the home.

Gainer’s sister described an argument over chores earlier that day. His cousin told investigators Gainer struck family members before being escorted outside, then used the gardening tool to break the front-door glass.

The cousin said he heard family members yell for deputies not to shoot, followed by three gunshots. He reported that he did not hear deputies give verbal commands. The memorandum’s body camera summaries document Eisenbrey warning Gainer before the shooting.

After the shots, family members came outside toward Gainer and the deputies.

According to the memorandum, Eisenbrey and Clancy initially waited for additional deputies before providing medical aid because they considered the scene unsecured.

The body camera summary states Deputy Gregory Guzman arrived approximately 33 seconds after the shooting and began medical aid. Gainer was transported to Providence Saint Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley.

An autopsy determined that Gainer died from multiple gunshot wounds. The report documented entry wounds to the right side of his back, left hip and left upper arm.

In its discussion of de-escalation, the district attorney’s office cited Eisenbrey’s verbal warning and retreat, first backward and then by running, as attempts to create distance and give Gainer an opportunity to stop.

The office concluded both deputies reasonably believed Gainer posed an imminent threat to Eisenbrey.

“Deputy Eisenbrey’s use of lethal force was a proper exercise of his right of self-defense and therefore his actions were legally justified,” the memorandum states.

The office concluded Clancy’s use of lethal force was also legally justified in defense of Eisenbrey. Readers can review the complete memorandum here: Officer Involved Shooting (Fatal) Ryan Gainer.

Related Articles:

Family of 15-year-old with autism killed by deputy retains attorney, launches GoFundMe

VIDEO: 15-year-old fatally shot after charging at a deputy in Apple Valley

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