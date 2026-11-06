DA Finds 2024 Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Victorville Legally Justified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office concluded that a sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in fatally shooting a 17-year-old during a confrontation inside a Victorville home in April 2024.

According to a memorandum dated September 17, 2026, from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, the teen was identified as Aaron J., a 17-year-old Hesperia resident. The report states Deputy Brandon Ventre fired one round after Aaron tried to stab another deputy in the face during a struggle inside a bathroom.

“Deputy Ventre’s use of deadly force was a proper exercise of his right of self-defense and defense of others,” the District Attorney’s Office concluded.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. on April 2, 2024, in the 17000 block of Forest Hills Drive.

According to the memorandum, Aaron was a foster child whose two younger sisters lived with another foster family at the Victorville residence.

Earlier that day, Aaron ran from a Victorville hospital as staff prepared to transfer him to a mental health facility. He had been placed on a psychiatric hold following an incident involving self-harm.

Aaron went to his sisters’ foster home and asked to see them, but they were at school. Their foster mother allowed him inside and later became concerned when he locked himself in a bathroom and stopped responding to her. She called 911 seeking help returning him to the hospital.

Deputy Brandon Ventre and his trainee, Deputy Fernando Gonzalez, received the call for service and arrived at approximately 1:08 p.m. Before arriving, Ventre confirmed with the hospital that Aaron’s psychiatric hold remained in effect and reviewed information about previous law enforcement contacts involving the teen.

According to the memorandum, Ventre learned that a day or two earlier, Aaron had barricaded himself inside a bedroom at his Hesperia home. Deputies persuaded him to come out and disarmed him of a large piece of broken glass. After being placed in a patrol vehicle, Aaron began intentionally banging his head inside the unit. He was subsequently taken to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold.

The memorandum states deputies spoke with Aaron through the bathroom door for nearly half an hour, encouraging him to come out. Additional deputies responded, including Deputy Blaine Fleming, who also attempted to persuade Aaron to leave the bathroom.

Aaron said he wanted to remain until his sisters returned from school and warned deputies there would be consequences if they forced entry, according to the report.

The foster mother asked deputies to remove Aaron before his sisters returned and gave them permission to break down the bathroom door. After Aaron stopped responding, deputies forced entry, with Deputy Michael McMahon leading behind a ballistic shield.

According to the memorandum, deputies encountered Aaron holding a knife above his head. McMahon attempted to push him back with the shield, but Aaron grabbed it and pushed against it, causing McMahon to fall.

The report states Aaron repeatedly tried to stab McMahon. Pepper spray did not stop him, and Fleming grabbed Aaron’s wrist before both fell into the bathtub.

Fleming suffered multiple cuts to his hand during the struggle. According to the memorandum, Ventre fired when Aaron tried to stab Fleming in the face and the knife came within inches of him.

Deputies moved Aaron to the front porch and provided medical aid. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.

The District Attorney’s Office said its review included investigative reports, photographs, video and audio recordings submitted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office’s full public release memorandum is available here. da.sbcounty.gov

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