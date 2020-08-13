Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A cyclist riding through the desert in Apple Valley found a deceased man next to a mattress, officials said.

It happened on August 7, 2020, at about 11:00 AM in a vacant field along the 11800 block of Navajo Road, near Bear Valley Road.

Apple Valley Fire responded and pronounced the male described as being in his 50’s deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the death was due to natural causes and the coroner took over the call. The identity of the deceased male has not been released.

