All News
Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A cyclist riding through the desert in Apple Valley found a deceased man next to a mattress, officials said.
It happened on August 7, 2020, at about 11:00 AM in a vacant field along the 11800 block of Navajo Road, near Bear Valley Road.
Apple Valley Fire responded and pronounced the male described as being in his 50’s deceased at the scene.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the death was due to natural causes and the coroner took over the call. The identity of the deceased male has not been released.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- Barstow police arrest woman who stole shopping cart full of merchandise from Home Depot
- Police investigating burglary at High Desert Smiles in Hesperia
- Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley
- Lucerne Valley Elementary Obtains Waiver to Open to In-Person Instruction
- Shots fired Tuesday night near the PetCo on Main Street in Hesperia
- Barstow Sheriff’s Deputy attacked by suspect with a machete
- A long-duration and dangerous heat-wave will begin Friday, Monsoon activity possible
- Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
1900 lbs of marijuana seized from six residential locations in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man arrested for the murder of his 30-year-old son in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Phelan man arrested in undercover sting to solicit teen girl on dating app
-
All News7 days ago
Over 100 pounds of marijuana and large-capacity magazines seized by Victorville PD
-
All News5 days ago
At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
-
All News7 days ago
18-year-old U.S. Army Reservist Stationed at Ft. Irwin arrested on child porn charges
-
All News7 days ago
18-year-old out on bail arrested again after a pursuit in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Helicopter lands on Amethyst Road for woman involved in crash