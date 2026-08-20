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CyberTip Leads to Arrest of 21-Year-Old Hesperia Man on Multiple Child Sex Crime Charges

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:16 am | Aug. 20, 2026 Updated 12:48 pm | Aug. 20, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old registered sex offender from Hesperia was arrested on multiple child sex crime charges after investigators identified him as a suspect in the production of child pornography, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Manuel Romero, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, following an investigation by the department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail. The incident was reported in the 16400 block of Juniper Street.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Jessica Gonzalez received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 29 concerning the upload of child sexual abuse material.

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Investigators identified Romero as a suspect in the production of child pornography, according to the written statement. The department said images located during the investigation showed Romero sexually abusing a minor.

Romero was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of child pornography with a prior sex offense conviction, distribution of adult pornography to a minor, sodomy, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Gonzalez of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department’s reporting portal.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:16 am | Aug. 20, 2026 Updated 12:48 pm | Aug. 20, 2026
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