CVS adds 35 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in CA including Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –CVS Health today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 35 additional test sites at select drive-thru locations across California, including a location in Victorville.

The CVS Pharmacy at 14426 Palmdale Road in Victorville will be among nearly 200 additional testing sites opening across the country. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 26 adds to the 107 locations previously opened in California.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”

CVS Health now has a total of 142 drive-thru test sites across California, with 81% of sites in counties with underserved communities with greatest need for support. (courtesy photo)

