All News
CVS adds 35 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in CA including Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –CVS Health today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 35 additional test sites at select drive-thru locations across California, including a location in Victorville.
The CVS Pharmacy at 14426 Palmdale Road in Victorville will be among nearly 200 additional testing sites opening across the country. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 26 adds to the 107 locations previously opened in California.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
- Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
- Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
- Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Project Continues; lane closures planned
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Pavement Rehabilitation Project along the I-15 in the Fontana area that will require lane closures....
Hesperia police investigating car to car shooting
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating an early morning car to car shooting reported in the City of Hesperia...
Human Trafficking charges filed against Victorville suspect already in custody
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several months, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 395 crash ID’d as 25-year-old Victorville man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 395...
CVS adds 35 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in CA including Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –CVS Health today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 35 additional test sites at select drive-thru...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News6 days ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News7 days ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening